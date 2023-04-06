The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free agent safety Ryan Neal on Thursday.
The team did not announce contract terms, but it reportedly is a one-year deal.
The 6-foot-3 Neal is entering his sixth NFL season, debuting in the league as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He spent the next four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Neal told the Tampa-area media on Thursday that he has trained in the area for the past several years and was excited to join the Buccaneers.
"It's the opportunity I've been looking for, and I've found it, so it's time to take advantage of it," Neal, 27, said.
In 47 career games (19 starts), Neal has 160 tackles (10 for loss), 16 passes defensed, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble.
