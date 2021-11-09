Sorry, an error occurred.
Jordan Binnington made 39 saves and stopped all four shootout shots as the visiting St. Louis Blues edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2.
Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout as the Blues won for the eighth time in 11 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist each in regulation play.
Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
The Blues emerged from the first period with a 1-0 lead after converting a late power play. Buchnevich took a pass from Kyrou off the rush and scored from the left wing.
The Jets dominated the second period, outshooting the Blues 17-5 to keep Binnington under duress. They tied the game 1-1 on Pionk's goal 10:56 into the period
Pionk made a spin move on Kyrou at the blue line to get free, then he banked a shot off Blues defenseman Marco Scandella into the net.
The Jets had several other near misses, including Mark Scheifele's shot from the right doorstop. Binnington lost his stick during that scramble, but he stopped Scheifele with his blocker.
Pionk nearly struck again in the first minute of the third period. He broke in on a 2-on-1 rush, cut to his left on his backhand, and shot just wide of the left post.
The Jets finally moved ahead 2-1 on Connor's roof shot from a sharp right-side angle. Wheeler assisted on that goal for the 700th point in his Jets career.
The Blues tied the game 2-2 with 8:06 left. Buchnevich zig-zagged through the Jets on the rush, then slid the puck to Kyrou coming down the middle for the point-blank conversion.
In overtime, the Blues outshot the Jets 10-1 but failed to beat Hellebuyck.
--Field Level Media
