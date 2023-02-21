Ryan O'Reilly had three goals and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Tuesday night.
O'Reilly completed his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:50 of the third period. Mitchell Marner earned his career-best fifth assist of the game on the play, making him the first NHL player to log five assists in a game this season.
The last Maple Leaf to log at least five assists in a game was Doug Gilmour on Jan. 22, 1997, against the Calgary Flames.
John Tavares added a goal and three assists, William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the win, Toronto's third in four games.
Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Jack Quinn and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who were returning from a 2-1-0 road trip and had won two straight.
Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 10 shots before Craig Anderson took over in the first period. Anderson made 17 saves.
Toronto took a 4-0 lead in the first period.
O'Reilly scored twice within 37 seconds to open the scoring. They were his first two goals since joining the Maple Leafs in a trade on Friday from the St. Louis Blues.
O'Reilly, a former Sabre, scored from 25 feet on a pass from Marner at 3:51 following a Buffalo turnover.
Marner then set up O'Reilly for his 14th goal of the season on a backhand at 4:28.
Tavares scored his 26th goal of the season at 7:14 on a 15-foot wrist shot with O'Reilly and Marner earning assists.
Bunting netted his 19th of the season at 12:09 on Morgan Rielly's pass after a neutral-zone turnover. Anderson then replaced Luukkonen.
Nylander scored his 32nd goal of the season at 14:36 of the second period on a power play with Tavares and Marner earning the assists. The goal came 25 seconds after Jacob Bryson was assessed a tripping penalty.
Quinn scored his ninth goal of the season on an odd-man rush at 5:12 of the third period to end Samsonov's shutout bid. Casey Mittelstadt earned the assist.
Tuch produced his 27th goal of the season at 8:01 of the third on assists from Tage Thompson and Henri Jokiharju.
Skinner scored his 22nd at 16:29 of the third off assists from Rasmus Dahlin and Tuch before O'Reilly capped the scoring, with an assist from Marner.
