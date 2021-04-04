Rutgers junior guard Montez Mathis put his name in the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Over three seasons, he appeared in 90 games (66 starts) and averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
He started 64 straight games before being moved the reserve role halfway through the 2020-21 season and saw his numbers drop from 15.3 points and 4.1 rebounds through the first nine games to 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the remaining games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.