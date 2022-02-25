Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin, a native of Russia who was born in Moscow, asked for "no more war" while speaking to reporters on Friday in Philadelphia.
Ovechkin, 36, was making his first public comments since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Thursday. The three-time Hart Trophy recipient wasn't made available to the media later that day.
"Please, no more war," Ovechkin said Friday from Philadelphia, one day prior to the Capitals squaring off against the host Flyers.
"It doesn't matter who is in the war -- Russia, Ukraine, different countries -- I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world."
Ovechkin was asked about his feelings on Russian president Vladimir Putin. Previously, Ovechkin expressed his support of Putin during an Instagram post in 2017, and his Instagram account features a picture of himself and the Russian president as his profile picture.
"Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon," Ovechkin said. "It's (a) hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I'm not in control of this situation."
Ovechkin's wife, children and parents are in Russia. He said he is uncertain if they will remain there.
"My family is over there, of course I pay attention (to) what's (happening) out there," Ovechkin said. "I don't want to see nobody get hurt, nobody get killed. How I said, I hope it's going to be over and we're gonna be living in a good world."
