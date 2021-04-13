Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, entertainer Ciara, will host "Roll Up Your Sleeves," a TV special aimed at raising awareness about vaccinations against COVID-19.
It is scheduled to air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
Also set to make appearances on the program are President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez, and actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Matthew McConaughey.
McConaughey is scheduled to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 36.4 percent of Americans 18 and older have received one dose of the vaccine, with 22.3 percent fully vaccinated with two doses.
--Field Level Media
