Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook returned from a quadriceps injury to start Sunday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
It marked Westbrook's first appearance since being injured on Jan. 8. He only missed two games because Washington had to postpone six contests due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
"Every day he's been making progress, you just never know until the next morning how you feel," coach Scott Brooks told reporters of Westbrook. "He felt great. We wouldn't put him out there until he felt great."
Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds in seven games. He is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field.
Washington acquired Westbrook from Houston in an offseason deal that included John Wall being traded to the Rockets.
