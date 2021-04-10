Saturday afternoon's game between the Kansas City Royals and White Sox has been postponed because of rainy weather in Chicago.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14, the next time the Royals visit Guaranteed Rate Field. The teams will play two seven-inning games, with one starting at 2:10 p.m. ET and the second at 8:10 p.m.
Both teams will be allowed to add a player for the doubleheader.
--Field Level Media
