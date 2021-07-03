The Kansas City Royals dealt infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Gutierrez was batting .215 with one homer and eight RBIs in 38 games with Kansas City before being designated for assignment on June 28.
The Orioles optioned Gutierrez to Triple-A Norfolk.
Gutierrez has a career of average of .226 in 62 games with the Royals over the past three seasons. He had two homers and 19 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.