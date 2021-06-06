Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny said the team will select the contract of top right-handed pitching prospect Jackson Kowar and have him make his major league debut in a start on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
Kowar, a first-round pick (33rd overall) by the Royals in 2018, is rated the No. 4 prospect in their farm system by MLB.com.
In six starts for Triple-A Omaha in 2021, Kowar is 5-0 with an ERA of 0.85 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
"It's his time," Matheny told reporters.
The 24-year-old will be greeted by an Angels lineup that features Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon.
To make room for Kowar, Matheny said the Royals will option right-hander Jakob Junis to Omaha. In 15 games (five starts) this season, Junis is 2-3 with a 5.19 ERA.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.