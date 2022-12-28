The Kansas City Royals announced the signing of right-hander Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract Wednesday.
Financial terms of the deal with the 32-year-old free agent were not disclosed.
Previous reports put the value of the contract at $17 million.
Lyles was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 32 starts for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022, fanning 144 batters in 179 innings.
He owns a 66-90 career record with a 5.10 ERA in 321 games (214 starts) over 12 seasons with seven different teams.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated infielder Ryan O'Hearn for assignment.
--Field Level Media
