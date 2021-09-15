The Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Mike Minor on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a shoulder injury and recalled right-hander Scott Blewett from Triple-A Omaha.
Minor, 33, was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement and the injury could mark the end of his season. Minor is 8-12 with a 5.05 ERA this season in 28 starts and is 79-78 over 10 career seasons with a 4.11 ERA for the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), Royals (2017, 2021), Texas Rangers (2018-20) and Oakland Athletics (2020).
Blewett, 25, has made just two major league appearances, both last season with the Royals, when he gave up two runs over six innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.