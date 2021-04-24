The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Greg Holland to the active roster after the veteran right-handed reliever spent a day on the injured list for an undisclosed ailment.
To make room on the roster, the Royals designated right-hander Brad Brach for assignment.
Holland, 35, has converted both of his save opportunities this season, but has a 6.43 ERA after seven appearances with a 2-1 record. He has 214 career saves over 11 seasons and was a two-time All-Star during his original stint in Kansas City from 2010-15.
He was also an All-Star for the Colorado Rockies in 2017, when he led the National League with 41 saves.
Brach was on the Royals' roster for one day as a replacement for Holland. The 35-year-old veteran, who did not appear in Friday's game, is 37-27 with a 3.39 ERA over a 10-year career with five teams, most recently the New York Mets (2019-20).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.