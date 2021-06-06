The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.
Mondesi, 25, left a May 31 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning after suffering the injury in the field and hasn't played since. His move to the IL is retroactive to Friday.
In seven games this season, Mondesi is hitting .360 with two home runs and five RBIs. He made his season debut on May 25.
Mondesi, who led the major leagues with 24 stolen bases last season, is a career .253 hitter in 315 games with 34 home runs, 142 RBIs and 114 stolen bases.
In other roster moves announced Sunday, the Royals activated right-hander Josh Staumont (knee) from the injured list, recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha and optioned right-hander Tyler Zuber to Omaha.
--Field Level Media
