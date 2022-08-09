The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Taylor Clarke on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain.
The designation is retroactive to Monday for the 29-year-old reliever, who is 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 44 games.
Clarke is 12-9 with three saves and a 4.78 ERA in 122 games (20 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-21) and Royals.
The Royals also recalled Jose Cuas from Triple-A Omaha and appointed fellow right-hander Jonathan Heasley as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the visiting Chicago White Sox.
Cuas, 28, made his major league debut on May 31 and has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.18 ERA in 27 appearances out of the Kansas City bullpen.
Heasley, 25, is scheduled to start the nightcap against the White Sox. He is 1-6 with a 5.82 ERA in 12 starts in 2022.
--Field Level Media
