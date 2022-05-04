The Kansas City Royals placed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right ankle bursitis and recalled third baseman Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha.

Santana, 36, was injured in Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and he did not play Tuesday.

He is batting .159 with a .566 OPS and has one home run with six RBIs in 19 games this season. He had his first two-hit game of the season Monday.

Rivera, 25, did not have a hit in six at-bats with the Royals earlier this season. In 32 career major league games, he is batting .240 with a .611 OPS and one home run with five RBIs.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In