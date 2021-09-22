Wednesday night's scheduled series finale in Cleveland between the Indians and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up next Monday in Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. ET, a previously scheduled day off for both teams. The two teams are scheduled to play three games in Kansas City, beginning Tuesday.
The Royals swept a doubleheader on Monday before the Indians responded with a 4-1 victory the following day.
The Indians (74-76) host the Chicago White Sox to open a five-game series on Thursday.
The Royals (69-83) visit the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series beginning Friday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.