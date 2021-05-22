The Kansas City Royals acquired right-hander Domingo Tapia from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
The Royals promptly announced that Tapia has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.
Tapia, 29, has yet to record a decision while registering a 1.42 ERA in seven career appearances with the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
He walked one batter and struck out another in two scoreless innings this season with the Mariners.
--Field Level Media
