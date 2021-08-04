Rowdy Tellez ripped a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to rally the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Luis Urias drew a two-out walk off Kyle Keller (0-1) and Manny Pina followed with an infield single off the glove of third baseman Rodolfo Castro. Left-hander Chasen Shreve came on and Tellez fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before sending a 2-2 pitch 423 feet over the wall in right-center for his ninth home run.
Tellez, acquired in early July in a trade with Toronto, has five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games with Milwaukee.
Brent Suter (10-5) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory. Brad Boxberger tossed a perfect eighth and Devin Williams finished for his first career save. All-Star closer Josh Hader went on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Pittsburgh erased a 1-0 deficit with single runs in the fourth and sixth off Freddy Peralta.
The Pirates tied it in the fourth on a leadoff walk to Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings' two-out RBI double to center.
Reynolds opened the sixth with a triple into the right-field corner and scored on John Nogowski's one-out sacrifice fly to center.
Peralta, who had a 1.66 ERA over his previous 13 starts, allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking two. Peralta wiggled out of the first inning without a run, despite allowing three hits.
Pirates starter Steven Brault, activated earlier in the day off the 60-day injured list, allowed one run on three hits in four innings with two strikeouts and a walk in his first start for Pittsburgh since Sept. 22, 2020. Brault had only pitched 12 2/3 innings in four minor-league rehab starts beginning July 11.
Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the third when Kolten Wong lined a one-out double into the right-field corner, advanced on Willy Adames' fly to deep right and scored on Eduardo Escobar's single to right.
--Field Level Media
