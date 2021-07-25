Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made his Olympics debut with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on Sunday in the first round of play in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Tsitsipas rallied from a break down in the third set to set up a second-round showdown with American Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over South Korea's Sunwoo Kwon.
Tiafoe ousted Tsitsipas in the first round at Wimbledon in late June.
Germany's Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, had nine aces in a 61-minute, 6-1, 6-3 romp over Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei.
Local favorite Kei Nishikori also opened with a victory, topping the fifth seed, Russian Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.
Britain's Andy Murray, the two-time defending Olympic Gold medalist, was forced to withdraw with a right quad injury. He had been scheduled to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ninth seed. Murray's replacement, Australian Max Purcell, upset Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Among others advancing Sunday were Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Britain's Liam Broady, Russia's Karen Khachanov and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
Swiss Open
Norway's Casper Ruud topped Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-2 to win his third title of the season in Gstaad.
The No. 3 seed converted four of 16 break points in the one-hour, 36 minute victory.
Gaston, 20, was playing in his first career final.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.