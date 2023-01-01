Canada's Bianca Andreescu rallied from 6-0, 5-2 down to stun Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the opening match at the Adelaide International on Sunday in Australia.
Andreescu completed her 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory in two hours and 12 minutes to kick off the WTA 500 event and improve to 3-0 against Muguruza.
In the other first-round match Sunday, Estonia's Kaia Kanepi earned a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
On the men's side, American Marcos Giron outlasted France's Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-5 in nearly three hours, and fellow American Mackenzie McDonald was up 6-3 when Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan retired with an abdominal injury.
United Cup
Great Britain advanced to the City Final in Sydney when Daniel Evans' 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas gave the Brits a 3-1 lead and the top spot in Group D. They face the Group C winner on Wednesday.
The hard-court tournament is being sponsored by the ATP and WTA tours and features teams competing for $15 million in prize money. The group stage runs through Tuesday with playoffs to follow. The final will be held Jan. 8 in Sydney.
Hubert Hurkacz defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3 and Magda Linette breezed to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Zhibek Kulambayeva as Poland rolled to a 4-1 win in Brisbane. Poland will face Switzerland to decide the Group B winner.
Also in Sydney, the Czech Republic defeated Germany 3-2 in Group C. Brazil beat Norway 4-1 in Group E in Brisbane. And in Perth, Croatia defeated Argentina 4-0 in Group F and Bulgaria beat Belgium 3-2 in Group A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.