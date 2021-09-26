Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will square off against Xander Schauffele of the U.S. on Sunday in the first singles match at the Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Wis.
The U.S. leads the European team 11-5 heading into the final day. The U.S. team needs 14½ points to claim the title from Europe, which needs to reach 14.
In the second match, Patrick Cantlay of the U.S. battles Shane Lowry of Ireland. The third match pits Scottie Scheffler against World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain.
If the U.S. team wins its first three matches, Bryson DeChambeau would be in position to clinch the Ryder Cup title for the U.S. He's matched up against Spain's Sergio Garcia in Match No. 4.
The rest of the singles matches:
Match 5: Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland
Match 6: Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey
Match 7: Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger
Match 8: Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter
Match 9: Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Match 10: Harris English vs. Lee Westwood
Match 11: Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood
Match 12: Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
--Field Level Media
