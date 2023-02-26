Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The Stars snapped a five-game losing streak.
Trailing 2-1, Dallas pulled goalie Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining. Hintz tied it at the 19:22 mark when he fired a wrist shot from the high slot into the upper left corner of the net for his 24th goal of the season.
Oettinger, who finished with 41 saves, made a pad save on Paul Cotter to start the shootout. Jason Robertson then put Dallas ahead when he fired a shot past Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's glove side to improve to 5-for-5 in shootouts this season.
Oettinger then made a left pad save on a Jack Eichel attempt to start the second round. Hintz, who was 0-for-7 in shootout tries in his career, then clinched the victory with a wrist shot from the slot through Brossoit's pads.
Dallas closed to within two points of the Golden Knights for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with the win.
Rookie Wyatt Johnston also scored a goal and Jamie Benn added two assists for the Stars.
Eichel and Michael Amadio both scored goals for Vegas, which saw its five-game home winning streak snapped. Brossoit finished with 41 saves.
The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead at the 12:00 mark of the second period on Amadio's 10th goal of the season. Defenseman Brayden McNabb got the primary assist with a slap pass from the left point that Amadio, stationed by the left side of the net, redirected past Oettinger's blocker side.
Dallas tied just 2:01 later when Johnston, left alone on the backdoor by the left post, tapped in a crossing pass from Ty Dellandrea for his 14th goal.
Eichel gave Vegas a 2-1 lead with 4:37 remaining in regulation. He took a pass from Chandler Stephenson on the left wing and then broke in and cut in front of the crease before wrapping a shot around Oettinger's left pad for his 20th goal of the season.
