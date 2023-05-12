Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the visiting Seattle Kraken in Game 5 in their Western Conference second-round series on Thursday night.
Hintz has eight goals and 18 points in the playoffs, helping Dallas to a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.
Joe Pavelski had a goal and assist, Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa also scored, Jason Robertson had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars, who have won two straight.
Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored and Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for the Kraken.
Oettinger was the busier goalie the first three minutes, but the Stars scored first on their second shot to take a 1-0 lead at 3:57 of the first period.
Jamie Benn made a quick pass from just below the goal line to Johnston in the slot and he scored with a one-timer.
Dallas quickly stretched the lead to 2-0 at 5:35.
The Stars entered the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 rush before Hintz scored off a feed from Thomas Harley.
Dallas scored 35 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.
Pavelski followed up his shot and scored the rebound for his seventh goal in just his sixth game of the 2023 playoffs.
The Kraken cut the lead to 3-1 at 1:59.
Jordan Eberle fed Larsson as he entered the offensive zone with speed and he scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.
Seattle further trimmed the lead to 3-2 at 7:30 of the second when McCann took advantage of traffic in front of the net and scored from above the right circle.
Larsson was initially credited with the goal, but it was changed to McCann, who was playing his second game since missing six with an undisclosed injury.
Hintz scored again at 11:20 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-2.
After Hintz lifted the puck high in the net from in close, play briefly continued until it was determined the puck had crossed the goal line.
The Stars made it 5-2 when Faksa scored into an empty net with 3:17 left.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.