Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was scratched from Friday night's lineup just before first pitch due to left wrist soreness.
Rodriguez took part in pregame festivities prior to the home game against the Houston Astros, even catching the ceremonial first pitch.
The 21-year-old Rodriguez was runner-up in Monday's Home Run Derby, losing to Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. He played in the All-Star Game the following night and went 0-for-2.
Rodriguez has energized Seattle with his highlight-reel play. He leads the club with 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases and is batting .275 with 16 homers.
Dylan Moore replaced Rodriguez as the center fielder. J.P. Crawford was moved into Rodriguez's leadoff spot.
The Mariners are aiming to match the franchise-record winning streak of 15 games. The mark was set in 2001.
--Field Level Media
