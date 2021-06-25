Ronald Acuna Jr. will bat leadoff and play right field for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night when they visit the Cincinnati Reds after he missed the Braves' last two games with back tightness.

Acuna was a late scratch on Wednesday against the New York Mets with lower back tightness, and the Braves also kept him out of Thursday's game against the Reds.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker had called Acuna's condition "a day-to-day thing." The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year also dealt with ankle and abdominal injuries earlier this season.

In 68 games, Acuna is hitting .285 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs. He leads the NL in runs scored (58) and is tied for the league lead in steals (15).

Acuna, 23, is a career .281 hitter with 101 home runs and 239 RBIs in 381 games, all with the Braves.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.