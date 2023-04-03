Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs to power the visiting Atlanta Braves past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Monday.
Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and Austin Riley had a solo shot for the Braves, who have won three of four games to start the season.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (1-0) allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one.
St. Louis starter Jake Woodford (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits, including three homers, in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and fanned three.
Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer for the Cardinals.
Riley's 473-foot homer to left-center field in the first inning put the Braves up 1-0.
The Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Alec Burleson and Goldschmidt hit singles before Nolan Arenado drove in a run with a fielder's-choice grounder.
The Braves grabbed a 6-1 lead with a five-run outburst in the second inning. Albies followed Michael Harris II's single with his two-run homer, then Eddie Rosario's single and Orlando Arcia's double set the stage for Acuna's three-run shot.
St. Louis cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fourth inning. Nolan Gorman hit a leadoff single, moved to third on Tyler O'Neill's single and scored on Jordan Walker's single.
One out later, Brendan Donovan hit a run-scoring groundout.
Atlanta pushed its lead to 8-3 in the seventh inning when Acuna led off with a double, Matt Olson hit an RBI single, and Travis d'Arnaud smacked a one-out RBI double.
Goldschmidt's solo homer in the bottom of the inning cut the deficit to 8-4.
The Cardinals threatened in the eighth inning when O'Neill hit a leadoff single and Tommy Edman drew a one-out walk. But Collin McHugh retired Donovan on a fielder's choice before striking out Burleson to end the inning.
