Switzerland’s Roger Federer, right, congratulates Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz after losing the men’s quarterfinals match on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Wednesday.

 AELTC/Edward Whitaker/AFP/AFP/TNS

Swiss star Roger Federer said Sunday he will have another knee surgery and will be sidelined "many months."

Federer, who turned 40 on Aug. 8, revealed the news in a 97-second video posted on Instagram.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, tied for the men's record with rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, will miss the U.S. Open starting later this month and is questionable for the Australian Open in January.

"(Doctors) told me that for the medium to long term, to feel better, I will need surgery," he said. "So I decided to do it. I'll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months, so it's going to be difficult of course in some ways but at the same time I know it's the right thing to do because I want to be healthy.

"... I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form."

Federer withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics and this month's ATP events in Toronto and Cincinnati due to recurring knee issues.

He has not played since losing in straight sets on July 7 to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Federer underwent two surgeries on his right knee in 2020 and missed the 2021 Australian Open in February. In June, he was forced to withdraw from the French Open after his third-round win due to problems with the knee.

--Field Level Media

