Roger Federer withdrew from the Western & Southern Open due to a knee injury one day after Naomi Osaka said she wouldn't play in the event.
The final tune-up for the U.S. Open wraps eight days prior in Cincinnati and is a popular stop, and Federer and Osaka remain entered in the Grand Slam the following week at Flushing Meadows.
Federer, 39, is a seven-time champion of the WSO but event organizers said Thursday they received official word he would not play when the event is held Aug. 14-22.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.