Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray left Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with full-body cramping.
Gray pitched five scoreless innings before Corey Seager doubled on an 0-2 pitch to lead off the sixth. The trainer came to the mound along with manager Bud Black and after a discussion, Gray left the game and Yency Almonte took over.
Gray allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven. He walked one and threw 82 pitches in his first start of the season.
--Field Level Media
