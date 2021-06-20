Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left Saturday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers with left forearm tightness, the team announced.
Gomber allowed two runs on four hits in his two innings. He batted in the bottom of the second, putting down a successful sacrifice bunt but was replaced to start the third by Jhoulys Chacin.
Gomber is 6-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 starts.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.