The Colorado Rockies signed first baseman C.J. Cron to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.
Cron, 31, batted .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with the Detroit Tigers in 2020 before being struck in the left knee by a line drive on Aug. 10 -- an injury that required season-ending surgery.
He set a career high with 30 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 and slugged 25 homers for the Minnesota Twins in 2019.
Cron owns a lifetime .257 average with 118 homers and 373 RBIs in 686 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2014-17), Rays, Twins and Tigers.
