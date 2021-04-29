The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of first baseman Matt Adams on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Adams last appeared in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, when he hit .184 (9-for-49) with two homers and nine RBIs in 16 games. He has belted 118 career home runs in 834 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-18), Washington Nationals (2019) and Braves (2020).
In a corresponding roster move, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. Hilliard, 27, hit .108 (4-for-37) with two homers and four RBIs in 19 games this season.
Colorado also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. The 28-year-old Goudeau is 0-0 with a 7.56 ERA in four relief appearances.
--Field Level Media
