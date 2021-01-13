The Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela avoided arbitration with a one-year deal worth a reported $3 million.
Senzatela, 25, was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts last year. The right-hander finished second on the Rockies in innings (73 1/3) in the truncated season.
Senzatela is 32-25 with a 5.00 ERA in 96 career appearances (70 starts) with the Rockies.
