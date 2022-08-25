wire Rockies reinstate RHP Chad Kuhl from injured list Field Level Media Aug 25, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Colorado Rockies reinstated Chad Kuhl from the 15-day injured list and designated fellow right-hander Robert Stephenson for assignment Thursday.Kuhl, 29, landed on the IL with a right hip flexor strain on Aug. 5. He is scheduled to start Friday night's game against the host New York Mets.Kuhl is 6-7 with a 5.16 ERA in 20 starts this season, his first with Colorado after playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-21.Stephenson, 29, made 45 relief appearances for the Rockies this season and went 2-1 with a 6.04 ERA. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings in Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Texas Rangers.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall Town Center plans excite CID board, but residents are wary Cobb sends $17M of rental assistance money to Fulton County Cobb OK's $1.45 million planning contract in split vote Police: Man broke into Kennesaw gas station, steals energy drink
