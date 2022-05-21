The Colorado Rockies reinstated outfielder Kris Bryant from the 10-day injured list Saturday ahead of their split doubleheader against the New York Mets in Denver.

The four-time All-Star went on the injured list on April 29 with back soreness and has not played since April 25.

Bryant, 30, is hitting .281 (16-for-57) with no home runs, four doubles and four RBIs in 15 games this season.

The Rockies signed the former National League MVP to a seven-year, $182 million contract during the offseason.

Colorado also recalled right-hander Ashton Goudeau from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Goudeau, 29, has made nine relief appearances for the Rockies this season and has one save and a 7.07 ERA in 14 innings.

--Field Level Media

