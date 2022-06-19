The Colorado Rockies reinstated infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson from the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.

Hampson, 27, was in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the San Diego Padres, playing shortstop and batting ninth. It was his first game since June 12.

He is batting .236 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 29 games this season and has started games at shortstop, second base, third base and center field.

The Rockies also optioned infielder Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque and transferred right-hander Tyler Kinley to the 60-day injured list.

Trejo, 26, batted .231 with a homer and six RBIs in 11 games with the Rockies.

The Rockies announced earlier this week that Kinley will have surgery for an elbow strain and a flexor tear in his right forearm. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Kinley, 31, was 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in 25 relief appearances (24 innings) this season.

--Field Level Media

