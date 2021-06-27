The Colorado Rockies recalled right-hander Antonio Santos from Albuquerque on Sunday and optioned left-hander Ben Bowden to the Triple-A club.
Santos, 24, is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two appearances with the Rockies this season.
Bowden, 26, was called up by Colorado on Saturday. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning in a 10-4 loss against the host Milwaukee Brewers.
A second-round pick by the Rockies in 2016, Bowden is 1-2 with a 7.94 ERA in 21 appearances this season.
