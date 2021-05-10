The Colorado Rockies put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a lower back strain.
The move is retroactive to May 7. Cron hasn't played since May 5 with the issue.
Cron, 31, is batting .290/.394/.495 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 29 games, his first season in Colorado. Cron has belted 123 home runs in seven-plus seasons.
Matt Adams and Connor Joe have spelled Cron at first base.
The Rockies did not announce a corresponding move.
--Field Level Media
