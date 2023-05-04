The Colorado Rockies placed reliever Dinelson Lamet on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back stiffness.
The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 12.66 ERA through 12 appearances this season. He has struck out 13 and walked 12 in 10 2/3 innings.
The Rockies recalled right-hander Peter Lambert from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding transaction.
Lambert, 26, has not pitched in the majors since 2021. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this year for the Isotopes.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.