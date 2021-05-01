The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday and recalled left-hander Lucas Gilbreath from their alternate training site.
Entering play Saturday, Senzatela was tied for most starts in the majors this season (six). He is 1-3 with a 5.76 ERA through 29 2/3 innings.
Senzatela, 26, made his debut in 2017 and has a 33-28 career mark, all with the Rockies, with a 5.05 ERA and 306 strikeouts in 452 2/3 innings.
Gilbreath, who is looking to make his major league debut, has never pitched above Single-A. He was 1-1 with the Rockies in 10 appearances this spring and had a 5.79 ERA over 9 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
