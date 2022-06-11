The Colorado Rockies placed left-hander Ty Blach on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left wrist strain.

Right-hander Ryan Feltner was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and right-hander Justin Lawrence was added as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the host San Diego Padres.

Blach, 31, is 1-0 with one save and a 6.61 ERA in 15 appearances (one start) this season.

Feltner, 25, is 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in four starts this season for the Rockies. He was the starter for the first game on Saturday.

Lawrence, 27, is 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA in 14 relief appearances with Colorado this season.

--Field Level Media

