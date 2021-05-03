The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Estevez on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger strain (retroactive to April 30) and recalled outfielder Sam Hilliard from their alternate training site.
Estevez, 28, has a 3.60 ERA through 10 appearances in 2021, logging 10 innings with 10 strikeouts, four walks and one save.
In his fifth major league season, all with the Rockies, Estevez is 11-12 with a 4.93 ERA with 208 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings over 205 games.
The Rockies drafted Hilliard, 27, in the 15th round of the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 82 games for Colorado, hitting .215 with 15 home runs and 27 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
