The Colorado Rockies placed first baseman Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list on Friday and called up right-hander Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Adams, who is nursing a right shin contusion, is hitting only .105 with a .190 on-base percentage through 21 plate appearances over 12 games this season.
The 32-year-old has 118 home runs and 397 RBIs and is slashing .258/.306/.454 during his 10-year major league career.
Lawrence, who owns an 0-0 record with an 8.31 ERA, made his big-league debut this season. The 26-year-old has allowed four runs and five hits with six strikeouts and four walks through 4 1/3 innings.
The Rockies selected Lawrence in the 12th round of the 2015 draft.
