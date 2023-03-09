Colorado Rockies outfielder Sean Bouchard was diagnosed with a ruptured biceps muscle.
The team said Thursday that the left distal biceps rupture will require surgery, but it's hopeful that he won't miss the entire 2023 season.
He was injured during a first-inning at-bat in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Bouchard, 27, made his major league debut in 2022 and batted .297 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 27 games.
He batted .286 with three RBIs in 10 games this spring.
--Field Level Media
