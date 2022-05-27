The second game of a four-game series between the host Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather.

Instead, the clubs will play a split doubleheader Saturday at Nationals Park at 12:05 and 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Nationals were prepared to start right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA) against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11). Updated pitching plans for Saturday's twin bill were not yet known.

Washington won the series opener 7-3 on Thursday.

It's the third postponement of the season for the Rockies, who were rained out at Detroit on April 22 and had a snowstorm postpone last Friday's home game against the New York Mets.

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers also saw their Friday night tilt in Detroit postponed due to weather.

--Field Level Media

