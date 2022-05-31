The Colorado Rockies' home game against the Miami Marlins set for Tuesday was postponed due to rain in Denver, Col.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. EST (1:10 local). Game 2 will begin no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Rockies beat the Marlins 7-1 Monday in the first of a three-game series. German Marquez was scheduled to start for Colorado, while Miami had not named a starter.

Pitching plans for Wednesday's doubleheader were not yet public.

--Field Level Media

