The scheduled Tuesday game between the Colorado Rockies and the host Chicago Cubs was postponed because of severe weather.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. The regularly scheduled contest will take place at 1:20 p.m. CT, and the rescheduled game will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Both games will be seven innings.
The Cubs are coming off a 6-4 win over the Rockies on Monday night, a result that snapped a franchise-record, 13-game home losing streak for Chicago.
