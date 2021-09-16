Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Colorado Rockies and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
The game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined.
The Rockies (68-78) improved to 5-1 on their current 10-game road trip with a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday and a 3-2 win in 10 innings the following day.
The Braves (76-68) entered play on Thursday with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies as they attempt to secure their fourth straight National League East division title.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.