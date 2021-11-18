Sorry, an error occurred.
The Colorado Rockies agreed to a three-year contract extension with catcher Elias Diaz on Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however MLB.com reported the deal is worth $14.5 million.
Diaz, 31, batted .246 with a career-best .464 slugging percentage in 106 games this past season. He also set career marks with 83 hits, 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
The deal eliminates Diaz's final arbitration-eligible year, as well as his first two years of free agency.
Over parts of seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2015-19) and Rockies, Diaz is a career .248 hitter with a .387 slugging percentage, 33 home runs and 135 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
